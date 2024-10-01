Jewish community in Philadelphia reacts to Iran's attack on Israel: "We have to stand together"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Iran's attack on Israel is still raw for the Jewish community in the Philadelphia region as they prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

"I've heard from folks in Philly and I've heard from folks in Israel," said Michael Balaban, who is the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Balaban, along with many in Philadelphia's Jewish community, have direct ties to Israel.

"My friends and family, they are just getting out of the shelters," Balaban said. "These are hard times for the Jewish people, but it's really important that the world understands that this is just not an attack on Israel or on Jews. Iran, their desire is to wipe out the state of Israel, but that's just their start."

Iran's attack comes days away from the one-year anniversary of Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"We are still mourning and until we recover the hostages it is going to be hard to see what the next day looks like," Balaban said. "We have to stand together both as committed Israelis and committed members of the Jewish community and committed Americans who stand for democracy and freedom to fight against terrorism."

Police increase patrols out of abundance of caution

Iran's attack on Israel is also fueling increased security in communities in the Philly area with large Jewish communities.

Police are on high alert for any potential threats out of an abundance of caution.

Lower Merion and Philadelphia police confirmed they have increased patrols around synagogues, temples, schools and other locations.

Philadelphia police sources said the department has been operating with more patrols ever since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Police have also increased what are known as "check-ins," which sources say are designed to make sure nothing is out of the ordinary and that officers have an increased presence around specific areas.

From our sources in local law enforcement, there are no known threats. The check-ins and extra patrols are done out of an abundance of caution.

CBS Philadelphia also checked in with the FBI to see if there have been any alerts or bulletins issued, but we're waiting to hear back.