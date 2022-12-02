Portion of I-95 in Delaware closed due to police activity

Portion of I-95 in Delaware closed due to police activity

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Commuters in Delaware should expect traffic delays on a major highway due to police activity. Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday.

Delaware State Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety.

UPDT: [08:32] Inc: NCCO - I 95 SB AT DE-273 IS CLOSED DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY https://t.co/v8j3MRPej4 — DelDOT Traffic Alerts (@DelDOTTraffic) December 2, 2022

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.