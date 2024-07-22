Interboro girls' softball team heading to World Series for the first-time ever: "We're going to win it all"

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A girls' softball team in Delaware County is headed to the Babe Ruth League World Series in Alabama.

The Interboro Bucs 10U district team is on a historic championship run. Earlier this month, the team won the Babe Ruth Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship.

The girls beat out the competition in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and New York to stamp their ticket to the Babe Ruth League World Series in Florence, Alabama.

🥎 Alabama World Series here we come!! A little rain for luck tonight as the trailer was packed with equipment and... Posted by Norwood Athletic Club on Monday, July 22, 2024

It's a "dream" for the girls heading to Alabama, but it didn't even exist two months ago.

"From two months getting together, we formed this team, we worked hard, gained some experience," said Frank Urso, who is the head coach of Bucs.

Urso has been coaching youth baseball and softball in Delco for 30 years.

But for the first time in the Interboro Softball League's history, the girls' team made it to the World Series. And they didn't mind sharing the secrets to their success.

"Dedication, hard work, and keep on going. Don't stop. If you lose a game, don't give up," Urso said. "That doesn't define us. We work hard."

They also have a community of supporters who have rallied around them, raising roughly $30,000 in two weeks to offset travel costs and other fees.

On Monday evening, family and friends celebrated with a send-off event in Norwood before the players and coaches fly out to Alabama, where they will fight their way through an 11-team bracket.

"We're going to win it all," Urso said. "We're going to win it all."

Urso's girls certainly believe they're the best, and they're ready to bring home a national trophy to Delco.