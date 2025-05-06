Man, woman shot multiple times while sitting inside SUV in North Philadelphia

SUV hit by more than 20 bullets in North Philadelphia shooting, police say

A man and woman sustained critical injuries Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times inside their Mercedes-Benz SUV in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Philadelphia police detectives are still looking for the gunman, who they believe was riding in a silver or gray-colored sedan.

As of 2:30 a.m., the man and the woman were listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, 911 dispatchers received multiple calls for a shooting around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of North 22nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man and woman still inside their SUV at the intersection of North 22nd and Fox streets.

Detectives believe the gunman pulled up to the driver-side window of the SUV and shot into it more than 20 times.

The man was hit multiple times in his head and torso, while the woman was struck in her legs and feet.

While detectives are still figuring out a motive, Chief Inspector Scott Small said the shooting's location is helpful to them.

"Fortunately, there are police real-time crime cameras at the intersection of 22nd and Indiana, and there are numerous businesses at the intersection of 22nd and Fox streets, and many of these businesses do have exterior surveillance cameras," Small said. "So hopefully, these cameras recorded something that could help us with this double-critical shooting investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.