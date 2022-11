Digital Brief: Tuesday, Nov. 22 (A.M.)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students were evacuated from a Kingsessing school Tuesday after the main office received two calls making threats.

The calls were received at Independence Charter School West after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

No injuries were reported, and police swept the building and did not find a threat.