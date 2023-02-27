Increased credit card thefts in Chester County: police
WEST WHITELAND, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Chester County are warning of an increase in credit card thefts.
The West Whiteland Police Department says most of the crimes are happening at restaurants and grocery stores.
Investigators say the thieves tend to target women over the age of 60.
Police say to keep your purse or wallet on your person and report suspicious persons or activity.
