"In Plain Sight": New sculpture in Philadelphia honors often overlooked members of LGBTQ+ community

A bold 10-foot, 250-pound sculpture titled "In Plain Sight" was unveiled Monday morning on Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia, standing as a tribute to transgender, queer, intersex and asexual members of the LGBTQ+ community, many of whom continue to face scrutiny and erasure as their rights remain central in the national conversation.

Positioned at the end of the pier, the sculpture — a large, colorful TQ+ — commands attention, both for its vibrant colors and its deeper meaning.

"As a non-binary resident of Philadelphia, it just means so much to me to see that our city is prioritizing the queer and trans community," Kary Santayana said. "Especially right now in this day and age."

The sculpture is not just art but a statement. Each color represents a segment of the community.

CBS News Philadelphia

"For me as a trans person living in Philly, it's really affirming to see that my city is standing on their beliefs and protecting everyone," Kate Dorff said.

The unveiling marked a deeply personal moment for many.

"Looking back over my queer experience, 26 years ago if you would have told me we'd have a TQ+ that's going to live permanently in the city of Philadelphia, I would've told you that you're lying," Jacen Bowman said.

Neil Frauenglass with Visit Philly emphasized the sculpture's role in both celebration and advocacy for an inclusive city.

"I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community, so it's incredibly important to me, especially in a time where some members are facing intense scrutiny, that we as a city make it clear: Everybody is welcomed and wanted here," Frauenglass said.

"I love the name of this sculpture because our community is in plain sight every single day," Frauenglass said.

The reality for many LGBTQ+ individuals, especially youth, is reflected in recent data from the Williams Institute, a UCLA-based research center on LGBTQ+ law and public policy.

According to the institute, 1.6 million Americans identify as transgender, including 300,000 youth between the ages of 13 and 17. In Pennsylvania, that includes 56,000 individuals.

"We are in and about and around the city," Karen Brister said. "It's not hard to look at us … or approach one of us. We're very easy-going people. It's just overwhelming just to see this here."

The sculpture will remain on Cherry Street Pier through the end of June, as part of Pride Month celebrations, before finding a permanent home elsewhere in the city.

"For Philadelphia, it's another layer of the city taking action to show support, to show love, to show inclusivity," said Brandon Edelman, a local content creator.

"Seeing the statue here, it just means so much," Ciara Strickland said. "Especially for those future generations. We are Philadelphia. It's the City of Brotherly Love — we welcome everyone."