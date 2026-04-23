2 arrested for impersonating police, shooting driver on PA Turnpike; 1 suspect still on the run, police say

Three men are facing multiple felony charges after authorities say they posed as police officers and shot a driver during an attempted robbery on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County, state police said.

Authorities said 21-year-old Tuften Green, 51-year-old Roberto Morel and 38-year-old Terrell Adams were following a Toyota Sienna on the turnpike in a planned robbery.

The shooting happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 28 at mile marker 324.9 in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. When troopers arrived, they found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes. The driver of the Toyota was shot in the chest and was taken to a local hospital. A female passenger and a 3-year-old child were also inside the vehicle during the incident but were not injured, police said.

Police said Green and Adams were driving a Chevrolet Suburban equipped with red and blue lights to make it appear as though they were law enforcement officers. Morel followed behind in a separate vehicle.

Authorities said Green and Adams approached the Toyota and told the victims they were police officers. When the victims became suspicious, Green shot the driver in the chest. Police say multiple shots were fired at the car as the victims attempted to drive away. The suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

Morel and Adams have since been taken into custody and are charged with attempted first-degree murder, impersonating a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and other related offenses. State police said an active arrest warrant has been issued for Green on the same charges.

Authorities have not released an update on the condition of the driver.