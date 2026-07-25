"The Odyssey" screenings at Regal King of Prussia impacted after 70mm IMAX projector goes down

One of just 41 theaters in the world screening Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" in the 70mm IMAX format is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Regal King of Prussia, just outside Philadelphia, told customers Friday there were issues with its 70mm IMAX projector, and the only screenings would be in the IMAX digital format.

"We understand your frustration, and apologize for the impact on your viewing experience," the theater shared on social media.

"IMAX technicians have been working around the clock since Thursday, and continue to work tirelessly to resolve the ongoing projection issues. We are working hard to restore normal 70mm film operations as swiftly as possible, but we do not currently have a timeline."

The King of Prussia theater is the only one in Pennsylvania — one of just 25 in the United States — showing "The Odyssey" in the 70mm IMAX format. The next closest theaters are in New York City; Rochester, New York; and Providence, Rhode Island.

Nolan, who directed the film, told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King last week the format offers a much sharper image and is more similar to the way our eyes see.

Some fans drove from as far as Virginia to see the film in King of Prussia in 70mm IMAX.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Regal for more information and will update this story if we hear back.