Philadelphia protesters rally at City Hall, joining nationwide strike against ICE

Hundreds of protesters gathered at City Hall on Friday to oppose federal immigration enforcement, joining a nationwide strike aimed at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Demonstrators chanted and waved signs as part of nationwide protests criticizing the Trump administration's immigration policies, including recent enforcement actions in Minnesota.

Among the crowd was U.S. Air Force veteran and former public school teacher and administrator Jim Crisfield, of Chestnut Hill, who said it was his first time attending a rally.

"I see the images on TV, and that's not what I envision America to be," Crisfield said.

Crisfield said images of children in detention centers motivated him to attend.

"That's not who we are, and it's got to stop. I don't know how to do it, but this is the best thing I could think of," C

Organizers described Friday's protest as a strike, urging Americans to stay home from work and school and to avoid shopping for the day.

Talia Giles, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said the issue extends beyond immigration.

"I think this is something really important to all working-class people, not just here in Philly, but across the country," Giles said. "They're not just attacking immigrants; they're also attacking citizens. And any one of us could be next."

The rally came one day after Philadelphia City Council introduced a package of bills known as "ICE Out" legislation. The measures aim to limit how federal immigration enforcement agencies operate in the city and strengthen protections for immigrant communities.

"It's about time, honestly," Giles said. "City Council should've called it sooner, but at least they're trying to do something now."

About three miles north of City Hall, a separate gathering took place Friday night. The Temple University Hospital Nurses Association held a candlelight vigil to honor Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was shot and killed by federal agents last week in Minnesota.

"Seeing Alex Pretti act like we know any of us would in that situation — trying to help someone up who is on the ground — it cuts quite deeply," said Marty Harrison, president of the nurse's association.

Registered nurse Timothy DeMuro said the loss has had a profound impact on hospital staff.

"It affected all of us very deeply," DeMuro said. "We are standing out here to honor him and to show that we will not back down, and that we will continue to care for the people who need us the most."