NB lanes of I-95 reopened near Highland Avenue after closed due to police activity

NB lanes of I-95 closed near Highland Avenue due to police activity

NB lanes of I-95 closed near Highland Avenue due to police activity

NB lanes of I-95 closed near Highland Avenue due to police activity

PHILADELPHIA ( CBS) -- Northbound lanes of I-95 near Highland Avenue are reopened after temporarily closed due to police activity.

The closure was between Exit 4, at US 322 East/Commodore Barry Br., and Exit 5, at Kerlin St. according to a PennDOT tweet.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-95 northbound between Exit 4 - US 322 East/Commodore Barry Br and Exit 5 - Kerlin St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) July 2, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.