PennDOT to discuss I-95 southbound road closures in Philadelphia as part of CAP project

By Tom Dougherty, Nikki DeMentri, Alexandra Simon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is expected to announce upcoming weekend road closures on I-95 South near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia as part of its $329 million CAP project.

PennDOT will hold an 11 a.m. news conference with city officials Monday to detail the road closures. You can stream the news conference in the video player above or on your streaming devices.

The $329 million I-95/CAP project will replace and expand the existing covered section of I-95 and improve connections between Center City and the Delaware River waterfront. The work will also add a tied arch bridge and a pedestrian-friendly park.  

Construction on the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, which is expected to keep the bridge closed until 2027, began last September. In January, eight SEPTA bus routes were rerouted to new start and end locations due to construction on Market Street in Old City.

511PA is a free and always available tool travelers can use that provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For more information on the I-95 CAP closure detours, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has an interactive map on its website.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 9:07 AM EST

