Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 cap project to close Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in Philadelphia for 4 years

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Crews to begin dismantling covered area over I-95 near Penn's Landing
Crews to begin dismantling covered area over I-95 near Penn's Landing 01:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major project to expand and improve the covered section of Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia will get underway Tuesday.

The project will keep the bridge closed from now until 2027, but it should be worth the wait.

RELATED: PennDOT greenlights construction to cap I-95 in Penn's Landing

Officials said during the closure, people will have to use Dock Street to cross over I-95.

It's all a part of PennDOT's $329 million I-95/CAP project to replace, expand and improve the existing covered section of I-95 and improve connections between Center City and the Delaware River waterfront. They will also add a tied arch bridge and a pedestrian-friendly park.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 8:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.