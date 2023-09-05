I-95 cap project to close Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in Philadelphia for 4 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major project to expand and improve the covered section of Interstate 95 between Chestnut and Walnut Streets near Penn's Landing in Philadelphia will get underway Tuesday.

The project will keep the bridge closed from now until 2027, but it should be worth the wait.

Officials said during the closure, people will have to use Dock Street to cross over I-95.

It's all a part of PennDOT's $329 million I-95/CAP project to replace, expand and improve the existing covered section of I-95 and improve connections between Center City and the Delaware River waterfront. They will also add a tied arch bridge and a pedestrian-friendly park.