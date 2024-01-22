Portion of I-95 northbound closing in early February for CAP project construction

Part of I-95 northbound to close in early February for CAP projection construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS ) -- Additional road closures will go into effect early next month as PennDOT continues work on the I-95 CAP project near Penn's Landing.

Starting on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6 a.m., a single-lane closure on I-95 northbound goes into effect until 6 p.m. between Exit 20 (Columbus Boulevard) to Exit 22 (Interstate 676).

Then starting at 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, northbound I-95 will be closed and detours will be in place between Columbus Boulevard and the northbound ramp from I-676.

During the construction period, the following ramps will also be closed:

I-95 NB/I-676 WB on-ramp from Christopher Columbus Boulevard near Catherine Street

I-95 NB on-ramp from Christopher Columbus Boulevard at Lombard Circle

I-95 NB on-ramp from Front Street

I-95 NB on-ramp from I-76 WB

Alternate Routes:

Access to I-95 North, but not I-676 West, will be available at the ramp from Summer Street at Columbus Boulevard just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge; or by continuing north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23).

To reach I-676: Drivers will be directed to either continue north on Columbus Boulevard, turn left on Spring Garden Street, and left on 6th Street to access I-676 East

To reach I-676: Drivers can take Spring Garden Street and turn left on 8th Street to access westbound I-676.

Motorists can also continue north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23) and use I-95 South to access I-676 West.

Traffic heading north on I-95 from south of the Walt Whitman Bridge and those on westbound I-76 from New Jersey will be advised to use I-76 West and I-676 East to access I-95 North.

Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476 and other major roadways will encourage drivers to use alternate highways, and traffic remaining on I-95 will be detoured to Christopher Columbus Boulevard, according to PennDOT.

The $329 million I-95/CAP project will replace and expand the existing covered section of I-95 and improve connections between Center City and the Delaware River waterfront. The work will also add a tied arch bridge and a pedestrian-friendly park.

Construction on the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge, which is expected to keep the bridge closed until 2027, began back in September. Earlier this month, eight SEPTA bus routes were rerouted to new start and end locations due to construction Market Street in Old City.