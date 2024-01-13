I-95 CAP project construction near Penn's Landing will affect bus routes for SEPTA riders starting Sunday

Digital Brief: Jan. 13, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The I-95 CAP Project near Penn's Landing, coupled with upcoming construction on Market Street in Old City, will impact SEPTA riders on eight bus routes starting Sunday.

This will require buses to be switched to new start and end locations.

RELATED: I-95 cap project to close Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in Philadelphia for 4 years

Starting Sunday, this will affect bus routes 5, 12, 17, 21 and multiple others and will remain in effect until further notice.