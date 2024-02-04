Demolition for I-95 project in Philadelphia progressing; northbound lanes reopen Monday morning

Part of I-95 northbound in Philly to reopen Monday morning as CAP Project construction continues

Part of I-95 northbound in Philly to reopen Monday morning as CAP Project construction continues

Part of I-95 northbound in Philly to reopen Monday morning as CAP Project construction continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first round of closures is nearing the tail end as part of the I-95 CAP Project in Philadelphia.

The $330 million project is meant to connect Center City to the Delaware River Waterfront.

On Sunday, construction vehicles demolished concrete while workers sprayed water down to mitigate the clouds of dust filling the air.

Piles of rubble grew as work continued on the northbound lanes of I-95, leading to a closure between Columbus Boulevard and the Interstate-676 interchanges.

"It caught me off guard because last time I drove through here, I didn't see that," Ayana Raheem said.

A rendering shows the project that would cap Interstate 95 between Walnut and Chestnut Streets near the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia and cover it with a park. HargreavesJones

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, by April 2030 the project will transform the area into an 11.5-acre civic space with gardens, play areas and a pavilion.

David Weiss said he's looking forward to the new addition in his neighborhood, but it won't come without some issues.

"I'd hate to be a long-haul trucker trying to make it up 95 right now," Weiss said.

One of those truck drivers is Ethan Dixson, who thinks the project could mean a long road ahead filled with extra traffic.

"Time is everything," Dixson said. "If the wheel is not turning, you don't make money. So, it's frustrating coming in and out of the city."

PennDOT said they've worked with various navigation apps to ensure drivers are aware of closures and alternative routes.

"If you're from the area, I think people know how to get around," Raheem said.

"You can skip back over to Jersey all the way around and then back over," Dixson said.

PennDOT said so far, the demolition is progressing nicely and they're set to reopen the northbound lanes on Monday at 5 a.m.

As crews continue their work, PennDOT is still determining when the next of three closures will come.