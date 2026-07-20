Section of I-76 West in Philadelphia to close overnight due to bridge construction

Starting Monday night, a section of I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day for four consecutive nights, PennDOT announced. The closure is between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges with the highway.

The overnight closures run through Thursday night into Friday morning.

Drivers will be directed to exit I-76 West at 30th Street and can rejoin the highway further down along North Schuylkill Avenue in front of 30th Street Station.

The closure is part of a $148.9 million bridge rehabilitation project. PennDOT announced that the closure is to help construction crews prepare for the demolition and eventual reconstruction of the Market Street Bridge. The demolition is set to begin in late August.

Also starting Monday, PennDOT is advising drivers that the center lane of Market Street between Schuylkill Avenue and 30th Street in West Philadelphia will be closed until Aug. 20 for utility construction. Two lanes of traffic will still flow in both directions.

For more information about the bridge reconstruction project, you can visit marketstreetbridges.com.

Drivers can also check road conditions on major roads by visiting 511PA.com.