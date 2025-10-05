Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, getting thrown off bike on I-676 South, New Jersey State Police say

Former Eagles QB Mark Sanchez arrested after being hospitalized in Indianapolis | Digital Brief

A man has died after he was thrown off his motorcycle while traveling on an Interstate 676 South exit ramp in Camden County early Sunday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

State police responded to the crash on the I-676 South Exit 1C ramp in Camden just after 1 a.m., according to NJSP.

State police identified the motorcyclist as 28-year-old Anthony Corona, from Philadelphia. Investigators said Corona was riding a Honda motorcycle on I-676 when he lost control at the exit and hit a curb, which threw him off the bike.

Corona died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing with NJSP.