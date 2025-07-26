3 injured when school bus, tour bus crash on I-380 in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains region

Three people were seriously injured on I-380 in Coolbaugh Township, Pennsylvania, in a crash involving a school bus and a tour bus on Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near milemarker 10.1.

The three adults injured in the incident were aboard the school bus. There were about 40 passengers on the tour bus, none of whom were injured in the crash, police said.

Images from CBS affiliate WYOU-TV show the damaged school bus loaded onto a flatbed truck.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.