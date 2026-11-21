Yo, Adrian! LeBron did it!

He took the 76ers to the movies.

LeBron James organized a Sixers movie night Friday, treating the team to a private screening of "I Play Rocky," Peter Farrelly's comedic, crowd-pleasing tale about the making of "Rocky."

The 76ers posted photos on social media of James and some of his teammates — including Jaylen Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Labaron Philon Jr., Jabari Walker, Tacko Fall and Adem Bona — enjoying the film that celebrates the making of the film almost exactly 50 years since Sylvester Stallone's breakthrough boxing classic first arrived in theaters.

"I mean, it's Rocky. We in Philly," James said after he scored 26 points and the Sixers beat Milwaukee on Saturday. "I heard it was a great movie, and we had a night off. I've got a few connections, and I was able to bring that to my teammates and this organization for us to watch it. I thought it was a great movie. Unbelievably cast. Everyone looked like exactly who they were portraying. That is Hollywood for you. It was pretty cool."

The Sixers didn't exactly crash the local cineplex. James' team arranged the screening and invited the Sixers and their families, as well as the basketball operations staff (and a plus-one).

Unlike Rocky Balboa, who was urged by trainer Mickey Goldmill to eat lightning, the Sixers kept things more traditional. One photo showed James with popcorn on his tray.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said he could not make the screening because of a previous commitment. But he hoped the team-bonding experience could help the Sixers go the distance and capture their first NBA championship since 1983.

"They went, they said it was very good, they loved it," Nurse said. "The big takeaway was how much (actor Anthony Ippolito ) actually looked like Rocky. Or Sylvester Stallone. One in the same."