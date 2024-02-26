I-95 southbound lanes reopen in Philadelphia Monday after weekend CAP project construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia have reopened Monday morning following another round of road closures as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's $329 million CAP project.

I-95 south between I-676 and Morris Street reopened around 1:45 a.m., several hours ahead of schedule, after shutting down on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Several other areas along I-95, including the ramp from I-676 east to I-95 South and the ramp from I-95 South to Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue, reopened Monday morning after being temporarily closed over the weekend.

The ongoing demolition is one of the first steps in the multi-million dollar, five-year project to connect Center City Philadelphia to the Delaware River Waterfront. The project will also replace and expand the existing covered section of I-95 and add an 11.5-acre pedestrian-friendly park.

RELATED: I-95 cap project to close Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in Philadelphia for 4 years

All 4 lanes of I-95 South between exits 20 and 22 in Philadelphia are closed for 36 hours as part of a $329 million project. Crews are demolishing the cap covering the southbound lanes so they can replace the cap and build a 12-acre park. The highway will reopen Monday at 5 AM. pic.twitter.com/WuYZZeoNXT — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 24, 2024

Earlier this month, northbound lanes of I-95 were also closed for road work.

According to PennDOT, because of the progress made during the February weekend road closures, there will be no additional weekend closures for demolition planned on I-95. However, some weeknight closures will be scheduled in March.

Residents and commuters in the area have had to navigate the cumbersome closures for several weeks, but many have said they think the finished project will be worth the hassle.

A rendering shows the project that would cap Interstate 95 between Walnut and Chestnut Streets near the Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia and cover it with a park. HargreavesJones

"I think sort of providing an option for people in the city to have a green space extending toward the river is really a wonderful thing," Mark Schutta, an 18-year Society Hill resident told CBS Philadelphia. "The process of it right now is a little arduous for all of us."

"I think it's really going to be great once it's finished," said Joan Isabella, who lives in Old City. "But boy, it's a big project."