Residents, visitors navigate I-95 closure detours in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second time this month, a portion of I-95 has closed because of a major construction project.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday, all southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down between the Vine Street Expressway and Morris Street. The closure will remain in place for 36 hours so crews can demolish the cap covering the southbound lanes of the interstate.

One northbound lane is also closed while the demolition takes place. PennDOT is warning drivers of significant delays on the highway and nearby streets.

All 4 lanes of I-95 South between exits 20 and 22 in Philadelphia are closed for 36 hours as part of a $329 million project. Crews are demolishing the cap covering the southbound lanes so they can replace the cap and build a 12-acre park. The highway will reopen Monday at 5 AM. pic.twitter.com/WuYZZeoNXT — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 24, 2024

"It's been bad because you know, you gotta get to certain places and stuff like that, you can't go that way," said Bykerra Rogers of South Philadelphia. "95 is a busy street."

Earlier this month, PennDOT shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 for demolition work on that side of the highway. PennDOT and the city of Philadelphia are planning to replace the cap so they can build an 11.5-acre park extending over the highway.

"I think it's really going to be great once it's finished," Joan Isabella of Old City said. "But boy, it's a big project."

I-95 is expected to fully reopen by Monday at 5 a.m.