I-95 northbound blocked in Delaware County after crash near Commodore Barry Bridge

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Car carrier truck overturns, blocks I-95 northbound near Commodore Barry Bridge
All lanes of I-95 northbound are closed just past Route 322 in Delaware County Thursday morning.

The lanes are blocked between Exit 4 for the Commodore Barry Bridge and Exit 5 for Kerlin Street. Before 8 a.m., police were letting one lane of traffic through.

i-95-crash-today-car-carrier-truck.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the scene and showed what appears to be a car-carrier truck flipped and spread across multiple lanes. There are multiple other vehicles in the roadway that appear damaged.

Here's how the backup looked earlier this morning from PennDOT traffic cameras.

i-95-pennsylvania-traffic-blocked-today.jpg
PennDOT/Total Traffic/CBS News Philadelphia

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA.

For alternate routes, you could take Route 291 to Wanamaker Avenue; 9th Street; or Route 13.

This is a developing story.

