I-95 north in Northeast Philadelphia reopens after lanes closed due to police activity

By Kim Hudson,
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
A portion of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia has reopened after police closed the road for over an hour due to a police investigation Monday morning.

The northbound lanes of I-95 between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue were blocked by police around 7 a.m., and officers could be seen on traffic cameras walking on the interstate.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police reopened all lanes. 

Pennsylvania State Police said officers were investigating a shooting that happened around 5 a.m., though no injuries have been reported so far in connection to the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

