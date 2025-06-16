I-95 north in Northeast Philadelphia reopens after lanes closed due to police activity
A portion of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia has reopened after police closed the road for over an hour due to a police investigation Monday morning.
The northbound lanes of I-95 between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue were blocked by police around 7 a.m., and officers could be seen on traffic cameras walking on the interstate.
Shortly after 8 a.m., police reopened all lanes.
Pennsylvania State Police said officers were investigating a shooting that happened around 5 a.m., though no injuries have been reported so far in connection to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.