Man dies in crash on I-95 North in Newport, Delaware, state police say

A 49-year-old man has died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on I-95 northbound near Route 7 in Newport, Delaware, Tuesday night, state police said.

According to Delaware State Police, the man was attempting to get to the east side of the highway from his disabled vehicle on the left shoulder around 9 p.m. when a tractor-trailer struck him.

State police said the man is from Newark, Delaware.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the accident, state police said.

The crash investigation closed the highway's lane for about 2 1/2 hours.