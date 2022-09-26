Watch CBS News
Fiery crash on I-95 at Aramingo Avenue off-ramp sends 1 person to the hospital, officials say

By CBS3 Staff

Crash on I-95 at Aramingo Avenue off-ramp sends one person to the hospital, officials say
Crash on I-95 at Aramingo Avenue off-ramp sends one person to the hospital, officials say 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fiery crash on I-95 sends one person to the hospital early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a smoking vehicle on the I-95 off-ramp at Aramingo Avenue in Bridesburg.

CBS3 is working to learn the condition of the victim.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

