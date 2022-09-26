Fiery crash on I-95 at Aramingo Avenue off-ramp sends 1 person to the hospital, officials say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fiery crash on I-95 sends one person to the hospital early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a smoking vehicle on the I-95 off-ramp at Aramingo Avenue in Bridesburg.
CBS3 is working to learn the condition of the victim.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.