Crash slows down traffic on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia

All lanes are now open after a crash on I-76 westbound in Philadelphia caused a major backup in morning rush hour traffic Tuesday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. between Exit 342 for the Philadelphia Zoo and Exit 341 for Montgomery and West Rivewr drives, according to 511PA.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a tractor-trailer stopped in the left lane and a fire truck blocking traffic.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Cars started to move slowly through one lane before 8:30 a.m., and a second lane opened around 9:30 a.m.

There were no apparent closures on the eastbound side but drivers are slowing down as they approach the stopped truck.

NEXT Traffic reporter Kim Hudson recommends Kelly Drive, Girard Avenue, Mantua Avenue, 34th Street, 33rd Street, Ridge Avenue and Sedgley Drive as alternate routes out of the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.