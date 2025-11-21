Ex-Temple guard Hysier Miller bet against own team, NCAA investigation finds

Former Temple University guard Hysier Miller has been banned from college sports after investigators found he bet on and against his own team, the NCAA announced Friday.

Two former Temple men's basketball staffers, Jaylen Bond and Camren Wynter, were also punished for violating the gambling rules.

Miller confessed to placing 42 bets on Temple basketball games, the NCAA committee on infractions said.

The committee said Miller admitted to betting on Temple games but didn't recall betting against the Owls. The NCAA committee said it found three bets when Miller picked the Owls to lose.

The NCAA's gambling investigation found the South Philadelphia native bet a total of $473 on games between Nov. 7, 2022, and March 2, 2024. Miller's bets were part of parlays not and not standalone bets, according to the NCAA.

Investigators were tipped off after noticing unusual gambling activity on a Temple basketball game in 2024.

"The key takeaway here is the NCAA found no evidence that Hysier Miller shaved points. The NCAA conducted a long and thorough investigation before reaching that conclusion," Jason Bologna, Miller's attorney, said in a statement. "Hysier gave them full access to his cellphone and bank account, and he answered every question they asked him.

"He admitted to placing parlay bets, but he denied shaving points in any game, and the NCAA's findings confirm that they accept Hysier was honest and cooperative with their investigation."

Bond and Wynter each received a show-cause penalty and a 10% suspension during the first year of the show-cause order. The NCAA said if a college hires either, they'll have to present a rules education on sports betting with the school's men's basketball staff and players.

Neither Bond nor Wynter bet on Temple games, the NCAA said.

Bond served as a graduate assistant on Temple's men's basketball team in 2022. He played for the Owls for two seasons from 2014-16 after transferring from the University of Texas.

The investigation found that Bond placed 546 bets totaling around $5,597 on professional and college sports, including $200 on college basketball and football.

Wynter was a former special assistant on Temple's basketball staff. He made at least 52 bets totalling $9,642, including nearly $2,000 on college football, the NCAA said.

The committee on infractions said the three cases were not connected.