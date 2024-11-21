Ex-Temple University guard Hysier Miller under investigation for alleged point-shaving

Temple University president John Fry said on Thursday the school is aware of reports of federal authorities investigating former Owls guard Hysier Miller for alleged point-shaving and manipulating the outcome of games he played in. ESPN first reported the news.

"While it is disappointing to see Temple mentioned in this context, we know that it is not representative of our athletics program," Fry said in a statement in part. "Intercollegiate athletics is an important component of the Temple experience. It unites our community and is a source of deep pride for our students, alumni, faculty and staff. We take seriously the integrity of collegiate athletics as well as the education and well-being of our student-athletes."

Miller, a Philadelphia native who starred at Neumann-Goretti High School in South Philly, transferred to Virginia Tech after his junior season at Temple.

Miller never played a game for the Hokies and was dismissed from Virginia Tech's men's basketball program last month "due to circumstances prior to his enrollment" at the school, the university said. ESPN reports he was dismissed as a part of the federal investigation and NCAA inquiry into Temple games after a gambling watchdog flagged an Owls game for unusual wagering.

The NCAA declined to comment on the situation and the FBI would neither confirm nor deny the investigation into Miller, according to ESPN.

In March, U.S. Integrity, a gambling watchdog group, flagged Temple's game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham for unusual betting activity.

Temple was a 1-point underdog before the game, but the line moved to 7 or 8 points on some sportsbooks, which led to betting being halted on the contest.

The Owls lost the game against UAB, 100-72, and Miller scored eight points on 3-of-9 shooting and committed three turnovers. Temple was also outrebounded 39-17 in the loss.

Fry said in his statement that Temple has been "fully responsive and cooperative with the NCAA since the moment we learned of the investigation."

Last season, Temple went on a run in the American Athletic Conference Tournament and Miller played a pivotal role. Miller was named to the 2023 AAC All-Tournament Team and averaged 27.8 points as the Owls made it to the conference championship game, where the team lost to UAB.

The Owls are off to a 3-1 start in the 2024-25 season in Adam Fisher's second year with the program. Senior guard Lynn Greer III and assistant head coach Chris Clark were both suspended from the team for instances unrelated to Miller's investigation.

The investigation into Miller is the latest high-profile gambling investigation involving an athlete.

Earlier this year, ex-Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA for disclosing information to bettors ahead of his games. A Montgomery County man pleaded guilty last month that he tried to cash in on the sports betting scheme.