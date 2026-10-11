Carolina Hurricanes send Philadelphia Flyers to franchise-record 7th straight loss to open season

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Sunday night, handing the Flyers their franchise-record seventh straight loss to open the season.

The Flyers dropped to 0-5-2, breaking the record set by the 1999-00 team and matched by the 2008-09 squad. Both of those teams rebounded to make the playoffs.

Carolina earned at least a point in its 12th straight game in Philadelphia. The defending champion Hurricanes have won five in a row after dropping their first two.

Flyers rookie defenseman Oliver Bonk had a rough second period in his season debut and was a factor in three Carolina goals.

Svecnhikov scored his fourth goal of the season at 10:16 of the second period to open the scoring. Bonk turned it over to former Flyer Sean Walker at the blue line, and Walker fed Svechnikov, who skated into the slot and snapped a wrister past goalie Joseph Woll.

Aho fed a pass through Bonk, who turned around at the side of his own net, to another former Flyer, Shayne Gostisbehere, who banged home his second goal of the season to make it 2-0. Both of Gostisbehere's goals this season have come against his former team.

Aho later netted his sixth goal of the season on a pass from William Carrier. Svechnikov stripped Own Tippett in the neutral zone and fed Carrier, who blew past Bonk and slid the pass to Aho, who had an open net to shoot and score the Hurricanes' third goal.

Mark Jankowski added his fourth goal of the season with 4:51 left in the third period.

Christian Dvorak scored for Philadelphia.

Up next

Hurricanes: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

Flyers: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.