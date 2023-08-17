Hurricane Hilary prompts first-ever tropical storm watch for Southern California; "dangerous" flooding expected

Hilary strengthens to Category 4 hurricane Hurricane Hilary, now a Category 4 storm, barrels toward Southern California 02:03

Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to bring "rare and dangerous flooding" to the southwestern U.S., has prompted the National Hurricane Center to issue a tropical storm watch for Southern California for the first time in history.

The tropical storm watch is in effect for the area from the California-Mexico border to the Los Angeles County-Orange County line, and for California's Catalina Island, according to the hurricane center.

Hilary is now a major Category 4 hurricane. It is expected to decline in strength but bring heavy rainfall to parts of California after hitting Mexico. The storm's remnants are also likely to bring strong winds to some parts of California, including the Los Angeles Basin, the Weather Channel reports.

"It is rare — indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record — to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California," said Greg Postel, a hurricane and storm specialist at the Weather Channel who has a doctorate in atmospheric sciences.

Hurricane Hilary was located about 360 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, by midmorning Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving northwest at 10 mph. The storm is expected to turn toward the north-northwest later Friday, the center said.

#Hilary continues to rapidly intensify and is now a Category 4 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.



Latest Public Advisory from @NHC_Pacific: https://t.co/xucjiWFD7q?



Latest Discussion from @NHC_Pacific: https://t.co/qsHu4hVMow?#CAwx pic.twitter.com/sEeOkpM57N — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 18, 2023

Forecasters said the storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across portions of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula through Sunday night, with the possibility of flash flooding. The same rainfall amounts are expected across portions of southern California and southern Nevada.

Postel said there will likely be "damaging wind gusts," especially at higher elevations, in the area, and swells along the coast.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for parts of Baja California. Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of the peninsula as well in addition to parts of mainland Mexico.

"On the forecast track, the center of Hilary will move close to the west coast of the Baja California peninsula over the weekend and reach southern California by Sunday night," the hurricane center said.

"Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon before it reaches southern California," it said.