Southern California assessing damage from Hilary: "This isn't something we experience" The storm that once was Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is still raining on millions along the West Coast with parts of California in the storm's wake starting to dry out. CBS News correspondents Carter Evans and Elise Preston have more on how Hilary affected desert and mountain communities. And Temecula, California, Mayor Zak Schwank joined CBS News to discuss how his city handled the weather.