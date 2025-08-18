How will Hurricane Erin affect Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches? Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday's weather in the Philadelphia region will be cloudy and cooler than average, keeping with a pattern that will last through the end of the week.

There could be some light rain in the morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, with highs in the 70s. Wednesday looks to be the most active day with showers.

You may be tempted to think this cloudy weather pattern is due to Hurricane Erin, but it's actually due to a front that came through Sunday night.

Erin will have an impact on our region, though, fortunately, it will stay offshore. Several Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches have banned swimming, including Wildwood, Margate, Brigantine and Rehoboth Beach, and there could be other impacts as well. We break those down below.

How will Hurricane Erin affect the Philadelphia region?

Here's how Hurricane Erin could affect the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches:

High rip current risk will continue through at least Friday

Long-period swells will generate rough surf and large breaking waves

Eight to 12-foot seas on Wednesday could build as high as 10-15 feet on Thursday

Dangerous swimming and boating conditions all week

Beach erosion and coastal flooding are likely — there's already a coastal flood advisory for the Jersey Shore and Delaware

In addition, the wind gusts will likely peak on Thursday with gusts as high as 50 mph from the east, adding in the potential for beach erosion and flooding.

Away from the coast, impacts from Erin will be limited.

The bigger story will be the cool and cloudy pattern that we'll be stuck in through at least the first half of the week — highs only in the 70s with limited sun and the chance for spotty showers. A cool breeze will make it feel more like fall than August. We'll start to brighten up and warm up by the end of the week, into the weekend, as Erin moves away.

Friday and Saturday are looking a bit warmer with highs in the 80s under sunny skies, with the possibility of more storms next Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 76, Low 66.

Wednesday: Partly sunny? High 80, Low 67.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 63.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 84, Low 64.

Sunday: Stray shower. High 84, Low 69.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 67.

