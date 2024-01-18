Watch CBS News
Hunter Biden to appear for deposition on Feb. 28, House Republicans say

By Caitlin Yilek

Washington — Hunter Biden will testify behind closed doors on Feb. 28 before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees, Republicans said Thursday, apparently resolving a dispute over demands for his testimony that had escalated in recent weeks. 

"His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," said Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio, the committees' respective chairmen. 

Both of the committees had approved contempt of Congress resolutions against President Biden's son for previously refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas for closed-door testimony amid the GOP's impeachment inquiry into the president. 

The full House had been set to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress this week until Hunter Biden's attorney signaled his willingness to testify.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at cbsnews.com and is based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 5:17 PM EST

