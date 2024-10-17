Man arrested in connection with West Philadelphia shooting that sent victim to hospital, police say

Philadelphia police arrested a man they say was in connection with a shooting in West Philadelphia last Saturday where a shooting victim later arrived at Penn Presbyterian Hospital for help and ended up getting hit by a car.

Humza Mitchell, 20, from Kingsessing, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault and other related offenses, according to the release from police.

On Oct. 12 a silver Jeep Cherokee dropped off the 28-year-old shooting victim at Penn Presbyterian Hospital from the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue and police said the Jeep hit three emergency room nurses and the 28-year-old who was on the hospital stretcher in the ambulance bay area.

The 28-year-old was last listed in critical condition with an additional head injury.

According to police, one nurse, a 36-year-old man was last listed in critical donation with facial injuries and internal bleeding. The other two nurses, a 51-year-old man and a 37-year-old man are placed in stable condition.

During this incident, police said a 2012 Chevy Malibu also pulled into the bay area behind the Jeep and the Malibu driver, later identified as Mitchell, said he was checking on the 28-year-old shooting victim. According to the release, the rear back window of the Malibu was shot out and Mitchell was uncooperative with police.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue in West Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood and they said there was two separate groups of fired cartridge casings. Further in the investigation determined Mitchell was "actively engaged in the shootout at 1300 Belmont Avenue before arriving at Penn Presbyterian Hospital," police said.

The driver of the silver Jeep, later identified as Jaadir Goodwyn, 20, surrendered to police on Oct. 16 after being wanted on multiple charges.