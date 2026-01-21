Pennsylvania man charged with vandalizing Humpty Dumpty statue at Jersey Shore mini golf course

A Pennsylvania man is charged with causing a Humpty Dumpty statue's great fall at a Jersey Shore mini golf course last September.

Blane Dongas of Dallas, Luzerne County, turned himself in to police in Cape May, New Jersey, on Monday and was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass in connection with the alleged vandalism. Dongas, 29, was released on a summons after he was processed, the Cape May Police Department announced in a press release Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Ocean Putt Miniature Golf Course in Cape May on Sept. 7, 2025, just after 4 a.m., according to police.

Dongas and an unidentified man were walking along Jackson Street when surveillance video captured the suspect climb a fence and unlawfully enter the property, police said. Investigators claimed video showed Dongas remove the Humpty Dumpty statue from its foundation and discard it down the street.

Police responded to the incident shortly before 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 to find the statue broken. They said the estimated cost to fix the prop was about $1,000 and $2,000 to replace it.

Police said an anonymous tip identified Dongas as the suspect within hours of a Facebook post about the crime.

Investigators placed Dongas at the scene of the crime after executing a search warrant on his phone.