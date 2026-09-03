Humid conditions settle over Philadelphia region as storm threat returns. Here's the weather forecast.

After the flooding storms that moved through the region early this morning the rain and has already started give way to partially clearing skies and warming temperatures.

Combined with the humidity temperatures will feel like there are in the triple digits this afternoon despite actual temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of the region from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

More showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon into this evening and bring back the chance for severe weather. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but flash flooding and even an isolated tornado will once again be on the table.

These storms should start to clear out of the region before midnight.

NEXT big weather changes

Friday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but it'll still be relatively warm and muggy. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-upper 80s.

A cold front will push south through the area Friday afternoon and bring back the chance for a few scattered showers, but severe weather is not expected. Once the front moves south drier and more seasonable conditions will start to move in for the Labor Day Weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Labor Day weekend

Right now, Saturday through Monday looks fantastic with lows in the low 60s and highs near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Labor Day itself looks to be nearly perfect with temperatures starting near 60 degrees before warming to around 80 degrees with mostly sunny conditions all day long.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert: Storms/heat. High 90

Friday: Evening showers. High 87, Low 75

Saturday: Bright and sunny. High 83, Low 68

Sunday: Sunny skies. High 79, Low 64

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 61

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 65

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 87, Low 68

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.