Human trafficking survivor helps women reclaim confidence through "Heels and Shells" events

A human trafficking survivor is using her story to help other women find strength, support and confidence after trauma.

Benzii Diaz created Heels and Shells, an organization focused on empowering women through education, community and preparedness.

Diaz says she knows firsthand what it means to survive.

"I had to escape at 17 and come up here on my own with two suitcases," Diaz said.

After years of trauma, Diaz turned her pain into purpose. Recently, she hosted her first "Pretty Tactical 101" class at GPS Gun Range in Yeadon, Delaware County, where women gathered to learn, connect and build confidence.

Diaz says the class is about more than learning a skill. It is also about creating a safe space for women to feel supported and understood.

"Once you've broken that barrier and you realize you're around a like-minded community," Diaz said.

The class sold out, but the conversations inside went far beyond target practice as many women shared their own experiences of survival and recovery.

"It was pretty much life or death for me," said Nicole Figueroa, a gun owner and domestic violence survivor. "I was going to be attacked or I was going to protect myself from being attacked."

Diaz says what started as a training class has become a support system for women looking to reclaim their strength.