Howie's House, a haven for transplant patients in Philadelphia, celebrates 15 years

Howie's House will celebrate 15 years of being a home away from home in Philadelphia for Gift of Life transplant patients and their families.

John Branton had a liver transplant that saved his life. Now he's giving back by volunteering at Howie's House.

"It gives me the opportunity of just being involved," he said.

Since Gift of Life opened Howie's House in 2011, it's provided housing for 4,600 families.

"Many patients tell us without the house, they would not have been able to afford the transplant," Richard Hasz, president of Gift of Life, said.

Many patients who come to Philadelphia hospitals for transplants need housing, Hasz said.

"They're here for sometimes months ... and don't have a place to stay and don't have the means to stay at a hotel, and so we charge $40 a night, and if families don't have the means, we never turn a family away," Hasz said.

Patricia Nelson is another volunteer at Howie's House, where she helps with meals for the families. She serves in memory of her son David, who died at 26.

His organ donations saved five people.

"I feel as though it was a blessing. I've met so many wonderful people on both sides of donation that it definitely helped us heal, and it gave purpose to our pain," Nelson said.

The 15th anniversary celebration is scheduled for Friday.