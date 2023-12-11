How to enjoy holiday foods while avoiding winter weight gain

How to enjoy holiday foods and skip the winter weight gain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for joy and holiday celebrations! This time of year is also a time when most Americans put on a little weight.

From holiday cookies to cakes, and all the other yummy carbs, overdoing it on holiday treats can be the gift that keeps on giving.

"The average person gains about a half a pound to a pound during the holiday season," Dr. Jesse Bracamonte said.

Doctors say many people don't lose that weight and over time, it can add up.

"It puts us at risk for problems such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, some types of inflammatory problems, such as even some cancers," Dr. Bracmonte said.

Maintaining a healthy weight during the holidays can be hard. Experts say it's OK to enjoy foods you love, just be strategic.

"Stay on your focus mealtime plans, which means if you have breakfast, have your breakfast. Stick to your lunch, try not to overindulge and skip meals," Dr. Bracmonte said.

The doctor said it's best to limit sugary drinks and alcohol which can add empty calories.

Remember to keep up with exercise, even a 10-minute walk after or before holiday gatherings will be helpful.

Also try to control your stress level; we tend to eat more when we're stressed. Then there's the grazing that often happens at holiday parties.

"Have a small plate to place the food on rather than doing the eat-and-pick method. You tend to eat more calories with that. Having a smaller plate may help to kind of limit those calories," Dr. Bracmonte said.

Finally, slow down and savor the holiday food.

"You're typically gonna be more conscientious of what goes in your mouth. And plus, what goes in your mouth you must enjoy," Dr. Bracmonte said.

When you go to holiday parties, experts say don't go hungry. It's best to have a little healthy snack before you go so you're less likely to over indulge.