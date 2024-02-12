Philadelphia area school closings for winter storm: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rain is expected to turn into snow overnight throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

However, when it comes to this round of snow, our NEXT Weather team said the duration won't be too long. But when it does snow for those few hours Tuesday, the weather will sure pack a punch for some parts of Pennsylvania.

The deeper we get into the evening Monday, the heavier the rain will become. Once midnight hits this rain will transition over into snow, starting in the northwest and making its way down into the southeast.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at midnight until 3 p.m. Tuesday for much of northeastern Pennsylvania and has extended into central Bucks County. In lower Bucks and Montgomery Counties, a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

At around 3 a.m., our NEXT Weather radar forecasts snow will already be falling in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, and will begin to transition over for upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties.

By 7 a.m., our meteorologists expect it to be snowing up and down the I-95 corridor. High snow rates are expected, but surface and soil temperatures will stay above freezing. This means it will take some time for the snow to start to accumulate and stack up. The snow will build up and then the system will wind down after about noon.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware school closings

With the Philadelphia area expecting a coating to 2 inches of snow, 2 to 4 inches in Lancaster, 4 to 8 inches in the Lehigh Valley, and 8 to 12 inches expected in the Poconos, the following school districts in our region have already announced they'll be closed or opening late Tuesday.

