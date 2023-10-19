Here's what Delaware Valley representatives are saying about the House speaker vote

Rep. Jim Jordan fails for the second time to get needed votes to become Speaker of the House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a second failed vote in the U.S. House of Representatives for speaker, the rift between Republicans and Democrats continues to widen. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio came up short again to secure enough votes Wednesday, leaving the lower chamber without a leader as the Republican's path forward is murky.

For his part, Jordan vowed to remain in the race despite his disappointing showing in the second round. The House is adjourned until noon Thursday.

All total, 22 Republicans voted against Jordan, who garnered a total of 199 votes. Four more Republicans voted against him compared to Tuesday's first ballot.

A candidate for the speakership requires 217 votes to secure the position.

Meantime, a bipartisan coalition wants to increase the powers of speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, in order to pass a resolution that would avoid a government shutdown and provide funding for Israel and Ukraine.

Here's a look at how representatives in the Delaware Valley are reacting to the congressional chaos.

Pennsylvania

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R)

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)

If there are any so-called "moderate" Republicans left, now would be a great time for them to end this chaos.



All we need are five Republicans willing to stand up to the MAGA extremists and work with Democrats to find a bipartisan path forward. — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) October 17, 2023

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D)

For weeks, the House has been without a Speaker, unable to work. And after the 17th ballot this year, it remains that way.



While the GOP faces self-made chaos, we all face a potential government shutdown and devastating wars abroad.



We must get back to work. — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) October 18, 2023

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

Jim Jordan has spent three years embracing lies about the integrity of Pennsylvania's elections.



He used every means at his disposal, weaponizing congressional committees and right-wing media, to throw away Pennsylvanians’ votes in the 2020 election. — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) October 17, 2023

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D)

It's simple – Americans want a Speaker who will pursue bipartisan solutions, so we need someone who can make that happen.



Jim Jordan is not that person.



As we continue to vote for a new Speaker, we must support someone who truly reflects our pragmatic national consciousness. — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) October 18, 2023

Rep. Susan Wild (D)

Instead of focusing on what matters to Americans, the House GOP is elevating the most extreme wing of their party to highest leadership. An election-denier who hasn’t passed a single bill has no business being Speaker. Responsible governance means a bipartisan path forward. — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) October 17, 2023

New Jersey



Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R)



I am sticking with Jim Jordan! https://t.co/YdcrI9ShTn — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) October 17, 2023

Delaware

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D)

Rochester appeared Tuesday in a reel on Facebook after the first round of voting emphasizing the importance of the speakership and a bipartisan solution.

"It's most important right now when we have so much going on in the world, in Ukraine, Israel and in Gaza, but also right here at home. We've got to pass a budget and let our government do it's job and run," said Blunt Rochester. "The individual who is up for the speakership is Jim Jordan... We've got to have confidence in this person and Democrats have been reaching out both privately and in public saying that we are ready, willing and able to work on a bipartisan path forward in the interest of the American public... This position is so important because not only is it the speaker of the House... it is also second in line to the authority of the presidency."