Here's what Delaware Valley representatives are saying about the House speaker vote
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a second failed vote in the U.S. House of Representatives for speaker, the rift between Republicans and Democrats continues to widen. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio came up short again to secure enough votes Wednesday, leaving the lower chamber without a leader as the Republican's path forward is murky.
For his part, Jordan vowed to remain in the race despite his disappointing showing in the second round. The House is adjourned until noon Thursday.
All total, 22 Republicans voted against Jordan, who garnered a total of 199 votes. Four more Republicans voted against him compared to Tuesday's first ballot.
A candidate for the speakership requires 217 votes to secure the position.
Meantime, a bipartisan coalition wants to increase the powers of speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, in order to pass a resolution that would avoid a government shutdown and provide funding for Israel and Ukraine.
Here's a look at how representatives in the Delaware Valley are reacting to the congressional chaos.
Pennsylvania
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R)
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)
Rep. Madeleine Dean (D)
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D)
Rep. Susan Wild (D)
New Jersey
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R)
Delaware
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D)
Rochester appeared Tuesday in a reel on Facebook after the first round of voting emphasizing the importance of the speakership and a bipartisan solution.
"It's most important right now when we have so much going on in the world, in Ukraine, Israel and in Gaza, but also right here at home. We've got to pass a budget and let our government do it's job and run," said Blunt Rochester. "The individual who is up for the speakership is Jim Jordan... We've got to have confidence in this person and Democrats have been reaching out both privately and in public saying that we are ready, willing and able to work on a bipartisan path forward in the interest of the American public... This position is so important because not only is it the speaker of the House... it is also second in line to the authority of the presidency."
for more features.