House speaker vote live updates: House in third week without speaker, as Jordan says he's staying in the race

Here Comes the Sun

Burt Young, best known as Rocky's handler in the "Rocky" movies, dead at 83

4-year-old boy mauled to death by dog in Detroit

Starbucks, union in legal battle over pro-Palestinian social media post

Marine killed in Camp Lejeune barracks and fellow Marine held as suspect

Government agency investigating more than 270 new UFO reports

Trump's frustration builds at New York trial as lawyer asks witness if he lied

House speaker vote: Jordan says he's still in the race

Israel continues airstrikes on Gaza after promise of humanitarian aid

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

Jim Jordan loses support on 2nd House speaker ballot; 1 member votes for John Boehner

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On