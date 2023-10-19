House speaker vote live updates: House in third week without speaker, as Jordan says he's staying in the race

House speaker vote live updates: House in third week without speaker, as Jordan says he's staying in the raceget the free app
Washington — Rep. Jim Jordan says he'll remain in the race for House speaker, even though he lost more ground Wednesday than he gained as the House held the second floor vote, winning 199 votes, compared to 200 on Tuesday. Twenty-two Republicans voted against him. He said after the vote that he did not expect another ballot until Thursday, at the earliest.
The House is now in its third week without a leader as Republicans' path forward remained unclear. GOP Rep. Ken Buck, who opposed Jordan in both ballots, thinks that Jordan "bleeds three or four votes" if there are more rounds of voting ahead. "More and more members are going to be able to say, 'I voted for him the first two times, now we have to move on,'" Buck told CBS News' Major Garrett on Wednesday.
Republican Rep. Mark Green, who's backing Jordan, said on CBS News' "America Decides Wednesday that "the process "has been ugly" but is still hopeful Jordan will win the speakership Thursday.
Several who voted against Jordan seemed intent on continuing to do so. But the Ohio Republican seemed to suggest Wednesday after he lost the second ballot that it was just a matter of time before his numbers turned around.
"Speaker McCarthy, he had a two-month runway from when he got the conference nomination and when we got to that first week in January, so we're right where he was in his numbers," Jordan told reporters. He was referencing the time between the GOP conference vote to nominate McCarthy after the November midterm elections and the formal House floor vote at the start of the new Congress in January 2023.
But some Jordan critics inside the House Republican conference have decided to stagger their votes, so the votes against Jordan grow with each round, CBS News' Robert Costa reported. This stems from their belief that Jordan won't quit the speaker race unless it's obvious he's losing votes along the way, according to two House Republicans who spoke on background to discuss private deliberations. CNN first reported this development.
Jordan will continue to "bleed votes" with each attempt to win the speaker's gavel, and Republicans should look to a temporary speakership to break the current impasse, so the House can move legislation to aid Israel and Ukraine and keep the government operating, said Rep. Ken Buck, Republican of Colorado.
"I think he bleeds three or four votes this next time, maybe a little bit more," Buck told "The Takeout" podcast this week.
"He started out with 20 (votes opposed). He's now down 22. I think he'll be down to 25, 26 if he goes to the floor again," Buck said.
The current floor chaos is "not a good image," and Buck says he does not see a clear path to electing a speaker.
But he did offer two possible outcomes: first, a "power-sharing" arrangement by which Majority Leader Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, becomes speaker and Jordan becomes majority leader. The second possibility he raised was a temporary speakership held by current Speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry, Republican of North Carolina.
Pressure campaign by Jordan allies extends to family members of holdouts
The wife of Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, who declined to vote for Jordan on the first ballot, received text messages earlier this week over Bacon's vote for speaker. The Nebraska Republican backed McCarthy in both rounds of voting.
"Talk to your husband tell him to step up and be a leader and help the Republican Party get a speaker there's too much going on in the world for all this going on in Republican Party you guys take five steps forward and then turn around take 20 steps backwards no wonder our party always ends up getting screwed over," one of the messages read.
In another, the sender asks, "Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player."
Bacon's wife responded in two messages, "Who is This???" and "Oh now you have nothing to say???"
The anonymous sender then wrote, "Your husband will not hold any political office ever again. What a disappoint [sic] and failure he is."
Bacon's wife replied, "He has more courage than you. You won't put your name to your statements."
Jordan holdouts push back on pressure campaign to change votes
GOP Reps. Kay Granger of Texas and Jen Kiggans of Virginia, who were among the Republicans who voted for someone other than Jordan during the two rounds of voting, separately said the ongoing pressure campaign being mounted by Jordan's allies will not sway them.
"Steve Scalise is an honorable man and has earned my vote for Speaker. This was a vote of conscience and I stayed true to my principles. Intimidation and threats will not change my position," Granger posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Granger, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, cast both of her votes for Scalise.
Kiggans separately noted her experience as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy and wrote on social media that "threats and intimidation tactics will not change my principles and values."
Kiggans supported McCarthy on the first two ballots.
The Republicans who voted against Jordan on the second ballot
Twenty-two Republicans voted against Jordan on Tuesday, with Jordan losing the support of four Republicans but gaining the support of two more.
Reps. Vern Buchanan, Drew Ferguson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Pete Stauber all voted for Jordan on the first ballot but switched on the second to supporting someone else.
Reps. Doug LaMalfa of California and Victoria Spartz of Virginia both flipped from other candidates to Jordan. Their changes, though, didn't help get Jordan closer to 217 votes, since he lost four more Republicans since Tuesday.
"All roads lead to McHenry"
Some House Republicans thought it was time to move on from Jordan Wednesday. One key Republican source texted this to CBS News' Robert Costa from the floor after the vote: "all roads lead to McHenry."
An unknown number of GOP House members, as well as some Democrats, would like to vote to expand the authority of Rep. Patrick McHenry, the speaker pro tempore. Any effort to empower McHenry would likely require support from Democrats. Some say they favor a vote to increase his authority to allow for consideration of a limited legislative agenda. House Democrats on Wednesday unanimously voted for their leader, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and would likely seek concessions in any agreement to back McHenry.