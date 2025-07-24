House of Wiggle Goats owner facing over a dozen animal cruelty charges

The owner of House of Wiggle Goats, a Montgomery County-based animal rescue, is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges.

Investigators charged Erin Wiggle with four felony counts of torturing animals and 10 misdemeanor counts of failing to provide necessary sustenance, water and veterinary care for animals.

Online court records show the accusations date back to May 30, which is two days after a fire destroyed the historic barn where the rescue was located.

At the time, Wiggle claimed a mouse nest behind the electrical breaker box sparked the fire.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office for more information about the accusations.

CBS News Philadelphia also called and texted Wiggle's cell phone, but she hasn't yet responded.