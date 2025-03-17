Massive fire tears through 3 homes in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

At least 7 displaced after massive fire rips through 3 homes in Phoenixville

Multiple crews braved the torrential rain and high winds to fight a massive house fire that spread to two other homes in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Sunday evening.

Phoenixville Fire Chief Eamon Brazunas told CBS News Philadelphia a total of 60 firefighters responded to the blaze on Evergreen Lane when calls came in shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Brazunas said the high winds caused significant issues in putting out the fire due to embers landing on surrounding homes. Because of that, additional crews had to respond to two other homes that caught fire resulting in a third alarm being called. The fire was placed under control just after 9:30 p.m. and crews cleared the scene around midnight.

A total of three homes were damaged, with one being a total loss leaving six adults and one child displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Medics evaluated two people for smoke inhalation, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The Chester County County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.