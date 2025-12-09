Watch CBS News
Large rowhome fire burning in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood

By
Alexandra Simon
Multiple homes are involved in a large fire that is burning in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood Tuesday.

While over the scene, Chopper 3 caught firefighters at the scene working on at least four homes on the 5000 block of North Lambert Street, not far from La Salle University's North Campus dorms.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof as firefighters battled freezing cold temperatures and gusty winds.

Fire on North Lambert Street
Fire on North Lambert Street CBS Philadelphia

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more updates as new information becomes available.

