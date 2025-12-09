70-year-old woman dies after fire tears through rowhomes in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood

A 70-year-old woman died Tuesday after a fire tore through several rowhomes in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood, not far from La Salle University's North Campus dorms. Family identified the 70-year-old as Denise Green.

Firefighters raced to the 5700 block of North Lambert Street around 11:30 a.m. to find at least three homes on fire.

Green's family described her as a loving person and a deeply faithful Christian. She leaves behind three children and many more grandchildren. Two neighbors who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia said they just attended Green's 70th birthday party.

"She's been living here for about 50 years now, and everyone on the block knows her, her daughter, her sons," Denisha Addison, Green's niece, said. "It's a real tragedy. We're trying to figure out why this even happened."

While over the scene, Chopper 3 caught firefighters working on at least three homes on North Lambert Street. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as firefighters battled dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds.

The flames caused significant structural damage, fire department officials said.

Wrapped in blankets to keep warm, Cynthia and Shantay Orr said that once they realized their home was on fire, they rushed out.

The mother and daughter heard screaming outside and saw fire after looking out their door.

Neighbors on 21st Street also heard the commotion and said people were banging on their doors to get out.

"I was sleeping in the living room," Mayia Geiger said, "and she came down running downstairs saying, 'Mom, mom, it's a bunch of smoke, there's fire.'"

Jillian Geiger said all she heard was to put her clothes on and get out.

The Streets Department is also helping with a salt truck to melt the ice as water continues to flow from the scene of the three burned rowhomes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the fire marshal.

The American Red Cross said it's providing support to 12 people impacted by Tuesday's fire.