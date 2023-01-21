A house divided: How this family of Eagles-Giants fans get along

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In less than 24 hours, Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking as the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants gets underway. The excitement for this playoff game extends nearly a thousand miles away, where one family is taking competition to a whole new level.

The Giants, who play in North Jersey, are the Eagles' closest geographical rival. That proximity means lots of fans for both teams live amongst one another in the Delaware Valley.

In some instances, they even marry one another.

Jay and Michelle Wolrich met in Bucks County in the late '90s, but they now live in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We just love to mock him," Michelle said. "So it's a lot of fun. Fun for the whole family, except him."

"And I hear 'Wah, wah, wah,'" Jay said.

Michelle is a diehard Eagles fan. Her husband Jay is a diehard Giants fan. Jay's dad grew up in Queens.

Their 14-year-old son, Jordan, smartly sided with his mom and is also a diehard Birds fan. It's truly a house divided.

"So my son's room is all Eagles decked out. His office is Giants," Michelle said. "Normally on a Sunday when they're not playing each other, my whole family comes and we watch the Eagles in the living room. And he is banished to his man cave. It's all Giants. We don't even want to see him."

That's how they watch football games during most weeks, but twice a year -- and this season, three times -- it's Eagles vs. Giants, which clearly changes gameday in this home.

"World World III times five," Jay said.

"It's pretty intense," Michelle said.

CBS Philadelphia asked Jordan which of his parents is more of a sore loser when their team loses to the other's team.

"He likes to shots against the Eagles," Jordan said. "We don't take shots."

"We're actually fairly gracious," Michelle said. "He takes shots because he doesn't know what else to do."

When CBS Philadelphia asked Michelle to explain what it means to be an Eagles fan, she mentioned passion, loyalty and the fact that anywhere she goes wearing Eagles clothing, someone will say, "Go Birds."

She says it's a lifestyle.

Here's how Jay answered the same question.

"Right, Philadelphia fans. The most loyal, the best fans in the country. Look it up on the internet," he said. "Giants fans, the classiest fans in the NFL, in sports. Loyal, passionate. Regardless of record, they're every day, from beginning to end throughout the entire game. I cannot say that for Eagles fans."

"That's all he does," Michelle said. "I never say anything bad about the Giants, I just let our talent speak for us. He can't do that."

"I only speak the truth," Jay said.

Michelle and Jay both admitted that the ribbing never crosses the line and at the end of the day, nothing matters more than family.