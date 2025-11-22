Horse leads police in Monroe Township, New Jersey on wild chase through neighborhood

It was a wild sight to see Friday morning in a Gloucester County, New Jersey, neigh-borhood after a horse led police on a chase through the area.

It all happened in the Hunter Woods section of Monroe Township. A horse police are calling "Seabiscuit" (to protect the identity of the horse) led them on a chase just before 8 a.m.

Monroe Township Police Department

Officers initially tried to chase the animal and attempted to rein things in, but the horse refused to hoof it back home.

But thanks to some teamwork and some extra horsepower from other officers, the horse was safely secured and returned to its owner.

"These types of calls are not entirely uncommon for us and we do our best to protect all of our animal friends that are a part of this community," a media release from Monroe Township Police stated.