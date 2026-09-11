Following controversy, Pottstown councilman will propose more banners to include veterans of color

Change could be coming to the Hometown Heroes Banner Program in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, after a CBS News Philadelphia investigation.

Last spring, people raised concerns about the lack of diversity in the program. Of the 74 banners, not one features a person of color.

Pottstown native and retired U.S. Army Col. Joseph Brown, along with the NAACP of Pottstown, asked the Montgomery County borough to make the program more inclusive.

"This is the nation's 250th birthday. It's a big celebration all over the country," Brown told CBS News Philadelphia in May. "Pottstown is going to be sitting here with no minorities being represented during that time frame."

Census data showed nearly half of the borough is Black, Hispanic, or multiracial. Last month, Pottstown Councilman Andrew Monastra said the borough was taking too long to address the issue.

Now, Monastra says he's announcing a motion Monday at the council meeting to create a committee to overhaul the program and in the meantime, add 10 more veteran banners since the group behind the "I Pick Pottstown" marketing banners agreed to take 10 of theirs down.

Monastra says of the next 10 that will go up, two will include veterans of color. Brown doesn't agree with that part of the plan.

"Two out of 10, that's not good either. I think an equitable representation would equate to fixing the wrong that they have done, the slight that they had given the minority veterans in Pottstown over these past six months," Brown said.

A CBS News Philadelphia investigation found that according to a contract, the Elks Lodge 814 owns the banners and the borough provides the property and oversight. There weren't any guidelines in the contract as to how the Elks would determine which veterans would be displayed. CBS News Philadelphia was told the banner applications were first come, first served.

Last month, Justin Keller, the borough manager, said, "We are in the process of identifying areas where the program can be strengthened." On Friday, Keller said staff is ready to assist with next steps by council.

The president of Elks Lodge 814 said they don't have an update on the status of the program.

Borough council is expected to vote on the motion at Monday's meeting.